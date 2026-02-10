130th Engineer Brigade Best Squad Competition: Land Navigation 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995823" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, conduct land navigation operations during the 130th’s Best Squad Competition near Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2026. The BSC is an annual, multi-day event testing 5-person teams on physical fitness, marksmanship, and tactical skills to identify the most skilled and cohesive unit while fostering team-building. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devin Davis music by: https://pixabay.com/music/suspense-dark-march-cinematic-192678/)