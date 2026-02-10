U.S. Soldiers assigned to a Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF), made up of the 89th Military Police Brigade, the 48th Chemical Brigade, and the 44th Medical Brigade, conduct a mass casualty decontamination training exercise in Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025. The DCRF is a specialized 5,200-person U.S. Northern Command joint task force, primarily composed of Army personnel, designed to rapidly respond to domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear incidents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995821
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-TQ927-8998
|Filename:
|DOD_111521270
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense CBRN Response Force Training Exercise, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.