Defense CBRN Response Force Training Exercise

U.S. Soldiers assigned to a Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF), made up of the 89th Military Police Brigade, the 48th Chemical Brigade, and the 44th Medical Brigade, conduct a mass casualty decontamination training exercise in Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025. The DCRF is a specialized 5,200-person U.S. Northern Command joint task force, primarily composed of Army personnel, designed to rapidly respond to domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear incidents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)