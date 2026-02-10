(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense CBRN Response Force Training Exercise

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Clark 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to a Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF), made up of the 89th Military Police Brigade, the 48th Chemical Brigade, and the 44th Medical Brigade, conduct a mass casualty decontamination training exercise in Fayetteville, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025. The DCRF is a specialized 5,200-person U.S. Northern Command joint task force, primarily composed of Army personnel, designed to rapidly respond to domestic Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear incidents. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Andrew Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 19:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995821
    VIRIN: 260210-A-TQ927-8998
    Filename: DOD_111521270
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense CBRN Response Force Training Exercise, by SGT Andrew Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Training
    XVIII Airborne Corps, 89th Military Police Brigade, 48th Chemical Brigade, 44th Medical Brigade

