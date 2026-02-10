(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RACER: Ready for Transition

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Video by Tom Shortridge 

    DARPA

    DARPA advances scientific goals in perception at its eighth and final RACER experiment. Visit https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/robotic-autonomy-in-complex-environments-with-resiliency for more info.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995811
    VIRIN: 260114-O-QR429-6596
    Filename: DOD_111521184
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: US

    racer
    autonomy
    unmanned ground vehicle
    RACER Heavy Platform (RHP)

