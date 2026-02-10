The DARPA Triage Challenge (DTC) will use a series of challenge events to spur development of novel physiological features for medical triage. The DARPA Triage Challenge aims to drive breakthrough innovations in identification of “signatures” of injury that will help medical responders perform scalable, timely, and accurate triage. Of particular interest are mass casualty incidents (MCIs), in both civilian and military settings, when medical resources are limited relative to the need.
https://www.darpa.mil/triage-challenge
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995809
|VIRIN:
|240904-O-YO896-3927
|Filename:
|DOD_111521117
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DARPA Triage Challenge - What Is Triage?, by Spencer Bruttig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.