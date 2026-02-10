(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DARPA Triage Challenge - What Is Triage?

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Spencer Bruttig 

    DARPA

    The DARPA Triage Challenge (DTC) will use a series of challenge events to spur development of novel physiological features for medical triage. The DARPA Triage Challenge aims to drive breakthrough innovations in identification of “signatures” of injury that will help medical responders perform scalable, timely, and accurate triage. Of particular interest are mass casualty incidents (MCIs), in both civilian and military settings, when medical resources are limited relative to the need.

    https://www.darpa.mil/triage-challenge

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995809
    VIRIN: 240904-O-YO896-3927
    Filename: DOD_111521117
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DARPA Triage Challenge - What Is Triage?, by Spencer Bruttig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    triage
    MASCAL
    mass casualty
    DARPA Triage Challenge

