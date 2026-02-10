U.S. Marines with Joker Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, learn mountain survival skills during Mountain Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 18-20, 2026. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995807
|VIRIN:
|260119-M-IP954-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111521099
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain survival skills during MTX 1-26, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.