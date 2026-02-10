(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain survival skills during MTX 1-26

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Joker Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, learn mountain survival skills during Mountain Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Jan. 18-20, 2026. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995807
    VIRIN: 260119-M-IP954-2001
    Filename: DOD_111521099
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, B-Roll: 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain survival skills during MTX 1-26, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, MCMWTC, Cold Weather Training, V24, Mobility Week

