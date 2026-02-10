U.S. Marines with Fury Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, learn mountain warfare tactics during Mountain Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2026. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995801
|VIRIN:
|260117-M-XY116-1001
|PIN:
|260117
|Filename:
|DOD_111520920
|Length:
|00:04:24
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain warfare skills during MTX 1-26, by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
