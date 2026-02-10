(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain warfare skills during MTX 1-26

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Needham 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fury Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, learn mountain warfare tactics during Mountain Training Exercise 1-26 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California, Jan. 17, 2026. MTX is a month-long exercise designed to prepare units to survive and operate effectively in austere, mountainous terrain, further developing character, mental, spiritual and physical endurance and resiliency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Vincent Needham)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995801
    VIRIN: 260117-M-XY116-1001
    PIN: 260117
    Filename: DOD_111520920
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 2nd Bn., 4th Marines learn mountain warfare skills during MTX 1-26, by Sgt Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fury Co, Bridgeport, Skiing, V24, USMC, 1st MARDIV

