(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th PSPTS High Altitude Chamber Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Diana, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady student pilot, undergoes hypobaric training in the 9th Physiological Support Squadron high altitude chamber, January 21, 2026 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pilots undergo altitude chamber hypobaric training to safely experience and learn how to respond to the physiological effects of hypoxia and reduced pressure in a controlled environment. Pilots are tested on their ability to respond with practice emergency procedures, testing oxygen equipment and solving puzzles to work through cognitive impairment due to hypoxia. The high altitude chamber at the 9th PSPTS is different from other altitude chambers as it simulates higher altitudes for students training to become U-2 pilots. The U-2 is a high-altitude/near space reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft capable of flying over 70,000 feet in altitude, which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 15:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995799
    VIRIN: 260121-F-WX919-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520907
    Length: 00:08:28
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th PSPTS High Altitude Chamber Training, by SSgt Frederick Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U-2 Dragon Lady
    high altitude training
    Altitude Chambers Hypobaric Training
    9th Reconnaissance Squadron
    9th Physiological Support Squadron (PSPTS)
    U-2 Dragon Lady student pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video