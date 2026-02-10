9th PSPTS High Altitude Chamber Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995799" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Diana, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady student pilot, undergoes hypobaric training in the 9th Physiological Support Squadron high altitude chamber, January 21, 2026 at Beale Air Force Base, California. Pilots undergo altitude chamber hypobaric training to safely experience and learn how to respond to the physiological effects of hypoxia and reduced pressure in a controlled environment. Pilots are tested on their ability to respond with practice emergency procedures, testing oxygen equipment and solving puzzles to work through cognitive impairment due to hypoxia. The high altitude chamber at the 9th PSPTS is different from other altitude chambers as it simulates higher altitudes for students training to become U-2 pilots. The U-2 is a high-altitude/near space reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft capable of flying over 70,000 feet in altitude, which delivers critical imagery and signals intelligence to decision makers throughout all phases of conflict, including peacetime indications and warnings, low-intensity conflict, and large-scale hostilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Frederick A. Brown)