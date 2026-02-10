Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct their Combat Fitness Test (CFT) on Marine Corps Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 10, 2026. The CFT is designed to evaluate all Marines’ functional fitness levels related to operational demands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 15:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995796
|VIRIN:
|260210-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520854
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, India Company Combat Fitness Test, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
