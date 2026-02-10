(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Live Fires

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Marvel at the tenacious nature of NATO forces collectively working together through the sheer display of firepower!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995793
    VIRIN: 260210-A-IU004-2958
    Filename: DOD_111520840
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Live Fires, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    power
    livefire
    DynamicFront
    NATO
    artillery

