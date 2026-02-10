Marvel at the tenacious nature of NATO forces collectively working together through the sheer display of firepower!
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995793
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-IU004-2958
|Filename:
|DOD_111520840
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dynamic Live Fires, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.