A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady and two T-38 Talons fly in a dissimilar formation over Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 03, 2026. They were conducting this unique practice formation in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995792
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-OM801-1037
|Filename:
|DOD_111520838
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U-2 and T-38s' practice dissimilar flight, by A1C TyJaih Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
