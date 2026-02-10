(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U-2 and T-38s' practice dissimilar flight

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class TyJaih Wallace 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady and two T-38 Talons fly in a dissimilar formation over Beale Air Force Base, California, Feb. 03, 2026. They were conducting this unique practice formation in preparation for future air shows. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Ty'Jaih Wallace)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 15:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995792
    VIRIN: 260203-F-OM801-1037
    Filename: DOD_111520838
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U-2 and T-38s' practice dissimilar flight, by A1C TyJaih Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U-2, T-38, Heritage, Beale Air Force Base, USAF, ACC

