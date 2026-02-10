National Guard January 2026 SITREP

The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout January, supporting homeland operations, strengthening warfighting readiness, and building partnerships at home and abroad. Guard members supported law enforcement during New Year's Eve celebrations, trained alongside joint and multinational partners in preparation for future deployments, executed complex air refueling operations, and operated in extreme winter environments. These efforts also included expanding international partnerships and enhancing interagency coordination, reflecting the dedication of the National Guard’s 430,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck, and Army Capt. Jamie Mason)
