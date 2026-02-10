(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard January 2026 SITREP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck and Capt. James Mason

    National Guard Bureau

    The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout January, supporting homeland operations, strengthening warfighting readiness, and building partnerships at home and abroad. Guard members supported law enforcement during New Year's Eve celebrations, trained alongside joint and multinational partners in preparation for future deployments, executed complex air refueling operations, and operated in extreme winter environments. These efforts also included expanding international partnerships and enhancing interagency coordination, reflecting the dedication of the National Guard’s 430,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck, and Army Capt. Jamie Mason)

    Music Via Audio Network:
    Getting Ahead by Gavin Harrison

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995787
    VIRIN: 260130-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520814
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard January 2026 SITREP, by MSgt Amber Monio, SFC Amber Peck and CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warfight
    Sitrep
    situation report
    National Guard
    partnership
    homeland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video