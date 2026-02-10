National Guard January 2026 SITREP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Guard delivered for the nation throughout January, supporting homeland operations, strengthening warfighting readiness, and building partnerships at home and abroad. Guard members supported law enforcement during New Year's Eve celebrations, trained alongside joint and multinational partners in preparation for future deployments, executed complex air refueling operations, and operated in extreme winter environments. These efforts also included expanding international partnerships and enhancing interagency coordination, reflecting the dedication of the National Guard’s 430,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio, Army Staff Sgt. Amber Peck, and Army Capt. Jamie Mason)



