A Day in the Life of a 10th Mountain Division Soldier

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 10th Mountain Division moves through a day of training during a point-of-view video capturing physical training and range operations on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 9, 2026. The video highlights the daily readiness and training standards Soldiers maintain to remain prepared for mission requirements.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995784
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-GB599-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520761
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
