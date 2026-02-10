(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Day in the Life of a 10th Mountain Division Soldier

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Travis Fontane 

    10th Mountain Division

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 10th Mountain Division moves through a day of training during a point-of-view video capturing physical training and range operations on Fort Drum, New York, Feb. 9, 2026. The video highlights the daily readiness and training standards Soldiers maintain to remain prepared for mission requirements.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995784
    VIRIN: 260209-A-GB599-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520761
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    POV
    day in the life
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

