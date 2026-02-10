U.S. Army Pfc. Cressida Smith, assigned to the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Florida National Guard, prepares for presence patrols while mic’d up during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
Music credits
“Vibe With You” by HiLau, courtesy of Free To Use Music (https://freetouse.com/music)
“Rosé Sky” by LiQWYD, downloaded from https://hypeddit.com/track/2ff6hb
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995775
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-DS819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520645
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mic’d Up Presence Patrol with Pfc. Smith, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.