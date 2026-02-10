Mic’d Up Presence Patrol with Pfc. Smith

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Cressida Smith, assigned to the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Florida National Guard, prepares for presence patrols while mic’d up during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

“Vibe With You” by HiLau, courtesy of Free To Use Music (https://freetouse.com/music)

“Rosé Sky” by LiQWYD, downloaded from https://hypeddit.com/track/2ff6hb