(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mic’d Up Presence Patrol with Pfc. Smith

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Pfc. Cressida Smith, assigned to the 753rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, Florida National Guard, prepares for presence patrols while mic’d up during the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, Feb. 10, 2026. About 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
    Music credits
    “Vibe With You” by HiLau, courtesy of Free To Use Music (https://freetouse.com/music)
    “Rosé Sky” by LiQWYD, downloaded from https://hypeddit.com/track/2ff6hb

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995775
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-DS819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520645
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mic’d Up Presence Patrol with Pfc. Smith, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video