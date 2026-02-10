Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing participate in a live-fire training aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. Live-fire training ensures Air Commandos are prepared to operate effectively and deliver responsive, lethal power during real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)
