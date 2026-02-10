(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing participate in a live-fire training aboard an AC-130J Ghostrider near Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 8, 2025. Live-fire training ensures Air Commandos are prepared to operate effectively and deliver responsive, lethal power during real-world missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995774
    VIRIN: 251208-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520605
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hurlburt conducts AC-130J live-fire training, by SrA Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    live-fire training
    1 SOW
    AC-130J Ghostrider
    30 mm cannon
    Hurlburt Field
    105 mm cannon

