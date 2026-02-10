Transforming the Organic Industrial Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers rely on the strength of the Army Organic Industrial Base, a network of arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that build, maintain and sustain the equipment that powers the force. For more than 250 years, the OIB has provided the industrial might behind America’s military advantage and today, modernized facilities, advanced manufacturing technologies and innovative production capabilities are shaping a new era of readiness.