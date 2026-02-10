Transforming the Organic Industrial Base

Soldiers rely on the strength of the Army Organic Industrial Base, a network of arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that build, maintain and sustain the equipment that powers the force. For more than 250 years, the OIB has provided the industrial might behind America’s military advantage and today, modernized facilities, advanced manufacturing technologies and innovative production capabilities are shaping a new era of readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995773
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-NF979-1215
|Filename:
|DOD_111520601
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
