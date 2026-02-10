(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transforming the Organic Industrial Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Soldiers rely on the strength of the Army Organic Industrial Base, a network of arsenals, depots and ammunition plants that build, maintain and sustain the equipment that powers the force. For more than 250 years, the OIB has provided the industrial might behind America’s military advantage and today, modernized facilities, advanced manufacturing technologies and innovative production capabilities are shaping a new era of readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995773
    VIRIN: 260204-A-NF979-1215
    Filename: DOD_111520601
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transforming the Organic Industrial Base, by Eben Boothby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Organic Industrial Base, OIB, readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video