    Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Amid Winter Conditions

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Lt. Col. Kimberly Quinn, Task Force Phantom commander, is mic’d up as she speaks with Florida National Guard soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 14:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 995772
    VIRIN: 260202-D-D0161-8659
    Filename: DOD_111520595
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Amid Winter Conditions, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Amid Winter Conditions

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard,  Yellowhammer, Floridia National Guard

