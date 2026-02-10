Lt. Col. Kimberly Quinn, Task Force Phantom commander, is mic’d up as she speaks with Florida National Guard soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C. (Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye).
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 14:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|995772
|VIRIN:
|260202-D-D0161-8659
|Filename:
|DOD_111520595
|Length:
|00:04:45
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Amid Winter Conditions, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Florida National Guard Supports D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission Amid Winter Conditions
No keywords found.