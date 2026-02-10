Cutlass Express 2026

260210-N-IJ922-1073 Sailors assigned to the “Fighting Marlins” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 40 conduct flight operations in support of (CE 26). CE 26 is one of three regional Express series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners in order to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andy A. Anderson)
