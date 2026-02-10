(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Gives Oath of of Enlistment at Seabees Museum

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard 

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administers the Oath of Enlistment to enlistees at the Seabees Museum in North Kingstown, R.I., Feb. 9, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Gives Oath of of Enlistment at Seabees Museum, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

