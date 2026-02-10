Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts a reenlistment ceremony for National Guard members from multiple states at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, Feb. 6, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995768
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-RQ234-1026
|Filename:
|DOD_111520426
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SW Hosts National Guard Reenlistment Ceremony, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
