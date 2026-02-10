Changes have occurred resulting in the immediate availability of some information contained within a patient's electronic health record in MHS Genesis.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 11:02
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|995767
|VIRIN:
|260210-O-KJ310-3229
|PIN:
|021026
|Filename:
|DOD_111520406
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Changes to Patient's Access of their Electronic Health Records, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.