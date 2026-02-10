(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Brigade UAS platoon leader interview

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Declan McKeown, a platoon leader with 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, discusses the innovations for unmanned aircraft system capabilities during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 23, 2026. The drones provide rapid, low-cost eyes-on-target for platoons, offering immediate situational awareness and precision strike capabilities against personnel and material. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 13:45
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995762
    VIRIN: 260123-A-GV534-2273
    Filename: DOD_111520334
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    SpartanFocus26

