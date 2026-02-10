Marine Corps Audit Review 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, discuss the Marine Corps' successful audit for fiscal year 2025 at Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. This marks the first military service in the Department of War to pass a clean audit for three consecutive years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps)