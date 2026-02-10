(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Audit Review 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike, John Martinez, Lance Cpl. Elijua Guel and Staff Sgt. Joshua Smith

    Communication Directorate             

    The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, discuss the Marine Corps' successful audit for fiscal year 2025 at Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. This marks the first military service in the Department of War to pass a clean audit for three consecutive years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995761
    VIRIN: 260206-M-MO321-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520332
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Audit Review 2025, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, John Martinez, LCpl Elijua Guel and SSgt Joshua Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    audit
    Deputy commandant for Programs and Resources
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video