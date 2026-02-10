The 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Eric M. Smith, and Lt. Gen. James H. Adams III, the Deputy Commandant for Programs and Resources, discuss the Marine Corps' successful audit for fiscal year 2025 at Arlington, Virginia, Feb. 6, 2026. This marks the first military service in the Department of War to pass a clean audit for three consecutive years. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Communication Directorate, Headquarters Marine Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 10:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995761
|VIRIN:
|260206-M-MO321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520332
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Audit Review 2025, by Sgt Rowdy Vanskike, John Martinez, LCpl Elijua Guel and SSgt Joshua Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
