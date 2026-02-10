Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks to the force to be televised on AFN, Feb. 6, 2026. (DoW Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 10:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|995760
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-VS418-6864
|Filename:
|DOD_111520330
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECWAR Hegseth AFN Super Bowl Announcement, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.