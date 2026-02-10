(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Hegseth's message to the TPUSA All American Halftime Show

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of War Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks for the Turning Point USA All American Halftime Show at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 09:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 995754
    VIRIN: 260206-D-VS137-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520207
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SW Hegseth's message to the TPUSA All American Halftime Show, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pentagon
    SecWar
    TPUSA

