S.A.B.R. Exercise Spot - 1080p

Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) took part in the Survive, Adapt, and Battlefield Readiness (S.A.B.R.) exercise to simulate large-scale mass casualty care in combat situations on Jan. 22, 2026, at Landstuhl, Germany. Medical teams are entrusted to provide life-saving care through intense scenarios at any given time or place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)