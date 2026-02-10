Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) took part in the Survive, Adapt, and Battlefield Readiness (S.A.B.R.) exercise to simulate large-scale mass casualty care in combat situations on Jan. 22, 2026, at Landstuhl, Germany. Medical teams are entrusted to provide life-saving care through intense scenarios at any given time or place. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 09:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
This work, S.A.B.R. Exercise Spot - 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
