Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announces the end of the DOW's support for active-duty participation at Harvard University the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 6, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dennis Buzard)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 09:53
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|995752
|VIRIN:
|260206-D-RQ234-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520185
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, SW Hegseth announces end of DOW support for Harvard University, by SSG Dennis Buzard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
