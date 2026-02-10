(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All gas, no brakes: hot pit refueling generates higher sortie turnaround rate

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan DeFrance, 480th Fighter Squadron F-16 dedicated crew chief, explains the process of hot pit refueling at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan, 27, 2026. Hot pit refueling allows aircraft to return to the skies sooner than a standard refueling procedure, boosting airpower delivery capabilities within the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gretchen McCarty)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 10:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995751
    VIRIN: 260210-F-GL460-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520184
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    480th Fighter Sqauadron
    refueling aircraft
    480th Fighter Generation Squadron
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    fuel
    52nd Fighter Wing

