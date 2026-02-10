(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Norwegian Air Force service members discuss Exercise Point Blank

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.04.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Royal Norwegian Air Force Maj. Thomas "Lux," 332 Squadron chief of staff, and Lt. Col. Kenneth, "Chain" Vika, 331 Squadron commander, discuss Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 5, 2026. The Royal Norwegian Air Force participated in the operations of the 48th Fighter Wing, strengthening partnerships and enhancing mission capabilities during Exercise Point Blank. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 11:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995747
    VIRIN: 260206-F-YU294-1001
    Filename: DOD_111520107
    Length: 00:10:59
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Norwegian Air Force service members discuss Exercise Point Blank, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Point Blank, Exercise, NATO, Norway, Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video