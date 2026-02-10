Royal Norwegian Air Force Maj. Thomas "Lux," 332 Squadron chief of staff, and Lt. Col. Kenneth, "Chain" Vika, 331 Squadron commander, discuss Exercise Point Blank at RAF Lakenheath, England, Feb. 5, 2026. The Royal Norwegian Air Force participated in the operations of the 48th Fighter Wing, strengthening partnerships and enhancing mission capabilities during Exercise Point Blank. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 11:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995747
|VIRIN:
|260206-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111520107
|Length:
|00:10:59
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Royal Norwegian Air Force service members discuss Exercise Point Blank, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.