Lt. Bryna Loranger, Surface Warfare Officer, Command Task Force 66 (CTF66), discusses the Lightfish, an unmanned service vessel (USV), capabilities during Exercise Cutlass Express in Vicotria, Seychelles February 10, 2026. CE 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 08:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|995742
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-CW191-3709
|Filename:
|DOD_111520031
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|MU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview: Light Fish, Unmanned Service Vessel Launch - Lt. Bryna Loranger, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
