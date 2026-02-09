(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview: Light Fish, Unmanned Service Vessel Launch - Lt. Bryna Loranger

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAURITIUS

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Lt. Bryna Loranger, Surface Warfare Officer, Command Task Force 66 (CTF66), discusses the Lightfish, an unmanned service vessel (USV), capabilities during Exercise Cutlass Express in Vicotria, Seychelles February 10, 2026. CE 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 08:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 995742
    VIRIN: 260210-A-CW191-3709
    Filename: DOD_111520031
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: MU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: Light Fish, Unmanned Service Vessel Launch - Lt. Bryna Loranger, by SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    SIXTHFLT
    USNAVEURAF
    AFRICOM
    Cutlass Express 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video