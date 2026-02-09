(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew transports a U.S. Army Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility aboard a C-17 Globemaster III, Jan. 08, 2026. Airlift capabilities, such as the C-17, provided rapid mobility support for personnel and equipment across thousands of miles, enabling real-world joint operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Monteleone)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 07:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995739
    VIRIN: 251125-F-UY946-9001
    Filename: DOD_111520011
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducts airlift mission, by TSgt Nicholas Monteleone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, USCENTCOM, C-17 Globemaster, 4CTCS, Combat Camera

