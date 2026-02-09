AFN InFocus- USV OPS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to Task Force 66, conducted unmanned systems vessel (USV) operations as a part of a maritime domain awareness demonstration with the Spanish Navy onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Jan. 26, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a complex operational platform designed to maintain maximum readiness, home to units operating across the spectrum of military operations, and the foundation from which these forces operate to deter conflict and win wars. Commander, Task Force 66 is U.S. 6th Fleet’s all-domain task force that drives innovation, development, and acceleration of robotic and autonomous systems across the European and African theaters and deliver full-spectrum maritime operations in concert with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)