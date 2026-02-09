(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN InFocus- USV OPS

    SPAIN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Jan. 26, 2026) Sailors assigned to Task Force 66, conducted unmanned systems vessel (USV) operations as a part of a maritime domain awareness demonstration with the Spanish Navy onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Jan. 26, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a complex operational platform designed to maintain maximum readiness, home to units operating across the spectrum of military operations, and the foundation from which these forces operate to deter conflict and win wars. Commander, Task Force 66 is U.S. 6th Fleet’s all-domain task force that drives innovation, development, and acceleration of robotic and autonomous systems across the European and African theaters and deliver full-spectrum maritime operations in concert with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 07:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995738
    VIRIN: 260126-N-RB013-4356
    Filename: DOD_111519984
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: ES

    TAGS

    US Navy
    NAVSTA Rota
    taskforce 66

