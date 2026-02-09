(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 2026: Capu Midia

    ROMANIA

    02.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 157th Combined Arms Training Brigade fired their AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, FIM-92 Stinger, and .50 Caliber machine gun during Dynamic Front 2026 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb 9, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains the U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995737
    VIRIN: 260208-A-LA844-3888
    Filename: DOD_111519983
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 2026: Capu Midia, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    SwordofFreedom
    ItWillBeDone
    Dynamic Front 26

