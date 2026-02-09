The 157th Combined Arms Training Brigade fired their AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, FIM-92 Stinger, and .50 Caliber machine gun during Dynamic Front 2026 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb 9, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains the U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 07:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995737
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-LA844-3888
|Filename:
|DOD_111519983
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Dynamic Front 2026: Capu Midia, by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.