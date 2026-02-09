3rd CAB Field Feeding Team - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Culinary Specialists assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, made dinner for fellow soldiers in the Joint Multinational Readiness Centers Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2026. 3rd CAB continuously trains to validate their mission to serve as a rapid response force capable of meeting any mission requirement in order to execute global operations in support of 3rd ID and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)