3rd CAB Field Feeding Team - B-Roll

U.S. Army Culinary Specialists assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, made dinner for fellow soldiers in the Joint Multinational Readiness Centers Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2026. 3rd CAB continuously trains to validate their mission to serve as a rapid response force capable of meeting any mission requirement in order to execute global operations in support of 3rd ID and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 09:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995733
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-XV403-3154
|Filename:
|DOD_111519905
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
