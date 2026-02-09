(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd CAB Field Feeding Team - B-Roll

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Culinary Specialists assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, made dinner for fellow soldiers in the Joint Multinational Readiness Centers Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2026. 3rd CAB continuously trains to validate their mission to serve as a rapid response force capable of meeting any mission requirement in order to execute global operations in support of 3rd ID and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995733
    VIRIN: 260208-A-XV403-3154
    Filename: DOD_111519905
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    This work, 3rd CAB Field Feeding Team - B-Roll, by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    TrainTo Win

