    U.S. Army 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) and Moldova Armed Forces conduct combined explosive hazard clearance during JMRC 2026

    GERMANY

    02.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the U.S. Army’s 702nd Ordnance Company (EOD) based out of U.S Army. Garrison Grafenwoehr, Germany and attached to the Florida Army National Guard's 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Task Force Gator), train in subterranean structures alongside an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova's 1st Motorized Infantry Brigade during a Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Feb. 8, 2026. The training challenged EOD teams to plan and execute operations in complex tunnel systems, where confined spaces increase the risk of booby traps and magnify blast overpressure, underscoring EOD’s role in enabling freedom of maneuver through the mitigation and clearance of explosive hazards on the objective. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995732
    VIRIN: 260208-Z-SR689-2001
    Filename: DOD_111519903
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    joint training
    Joint Multinational Readieness Center
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist
    TFG36
    702EOD

