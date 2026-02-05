(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rumble in the Deid V Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.05.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. service members train to fight as part of the Rumble in the Deid V event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 5-6, 2026. Participants train for several months leading up to the fight and compete against peers in their weight class for a spot in the final match. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 05:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995731
    VIRIN: 260209-F-ZJ473-2001
    Filename: DOD_111519902
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rumble in the Deid V Training, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    training
    morale
    Boxing
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video