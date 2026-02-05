U.S. service members train to fight as part of the Rumble in the Deid V event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 5-6, 2026. Participants train for several months leading up to the fight and compete against peers in their weight class for a spot in the final match. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995731
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-ZJ473-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519902
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rumble in the Deid V Training, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
