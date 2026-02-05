Rumble in the Deid V Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members train to fight as part of the Rumble in the Deid V event at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 5-6, 2026. Participants train for several months leading up to the fight and compete against peers in their weight class for a spot in the final match. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)