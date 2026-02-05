U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Aboard the USS Ashland Conduct Mass Casualty Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN, (Jan. 26, 2026) – U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen assigned to Task Force Ashland and amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) triage simulated casualties during a mass casualty drill off the California coast, Jan. 26, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)