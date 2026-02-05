(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland, USS Ashland Conduct In-Stream Onload with LCACs

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 27, 2026) - A landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 transports personnel and equipment assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload operation along the California coast, Jan. 27, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS Ashland, ACU5

