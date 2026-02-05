(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge awards ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge participants attend the awards ceremony event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. The event challenged participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)

    Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing GAFPB, ceremony event.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995726
    VIRIN: 260206-A-LN229-2001
    Filename: DOD_111519878
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    GAFPB
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    Esercito Italiano
    SETAFAF
    173rd MBCT

