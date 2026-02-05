German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge participants attend the awards ceremony event held by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. The event challenged participants with physical and military skill assessments set by the German military and recognized across Allied Forces. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alva Gonzalez)
Video includes wide, medium, and close shots of U.S. and Italian service members performing GAFPB, ceremony event.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 04:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995726
|VIRIN:
|260206-A-LN229-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519878
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: SETAF-AF hosts German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge awards ceremony, by PFC Alva Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.