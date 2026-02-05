(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, approach amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the California, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 04:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995725
    VIRIN: 260125-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111519877
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TFASH, USS Ashland, Certification

