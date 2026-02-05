3d AA Bn. Marines Conduct ACV Well Deck Operations Aboard USS Ashland

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - U.S. Marines assigned to 3d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, approach amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the California, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 04:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995725
|VIRIN:
|260125-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519877
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
