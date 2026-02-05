USS Ashland Sailors Conduct Well Deck Operations with Landing Craft, Utility 1648

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PACIFIC OCEAN, (Jan. 24, 2026) - Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1648, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, conducts well deck operations aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the California coast, Jan. 24, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)