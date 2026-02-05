USS Ashland Fires CIWS

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires a Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) during a pre-action calibration fire exercise along the California Coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
