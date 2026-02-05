(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Ashland Fires CIWS

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.24.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires a Phalanx close-in weapon system (CIWS) during a pre-action calibration fire exercise along the California Coast, Jan. 25, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995721
    VIRIN: 250126-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111519816
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Certification
    I MEF
    USS Ashland
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TF Ashland

