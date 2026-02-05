(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Ashland Goes Underway Aboard USS Ashland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to go underway aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Naval Base San Diego, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995720
    VIRIN: 260123-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111519812
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Goes Underway Aboard USS Ashland, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, USMC, I MEF, TF Ashland, USS Ashland, LSD48

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video