NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to go underway aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) at Naval Base San Diego, California, Jan. 23, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 03:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995720
|VIRIN:
|260123-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519812
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Ashland Goes Underway Aboard USS Ashland, by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.