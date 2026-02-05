B-Roll: Light Fish Unmanned Service Vessel (USV) Launch

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Sailors with Commander Task Force Sixty-Six alongside Seychelles Coast Guardsmen launch the Lightfish, an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), marking for the first time the system has been deployed from a partner surface ship, as part of Cutlass Express 2026, in Victoria, Seychelles February 9, 2026. CE 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)