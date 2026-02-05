B-Roll: Light Fish Unmanned Service Vessel (USV) Launch

U.S. Sailors with Commander Task Force Sixty-Six alongside Seychelles Coast Guardsmen launch the Lightfish, an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), marking for the first time the system has been deployed from a partner surface ship, as part of Cutlass Express 2026, in Victoria, Seychelles February 9, 2026. CE 26 is one of three regional "Express" series exercises sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and enabled by U.S. 6th Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities amongst African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sergeant Rebekah Wall)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 03:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995719
|VIRIN:
|260209-A-CW191-9792
|Filename:
|DOD_111519808
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|MU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
