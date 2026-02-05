(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brian Knowles 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, California (Jan. 23, 2026) - Amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) departs Naval Base San Diego on California, Jan. 23, 2026. Task Force Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 01:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995714
    VIRIN: 260123-M-FG738-2002
    Filename: DOD_111519660
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Departs Naval Base San Diego Aboard USS Ashland, by Sgt Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

