Japanese Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s TCCC provided the JSDF cadets with trauma medicine scenarios, which will enable them to conduct combat casualty care while under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: DRAMATIC TENSE TRAILER (AIRLOCK) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 01:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995709
|VIRIN:
|260203-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519644
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan Self-Defense Force Cadets participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Culminating Event, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.