(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Self-Defense Force Cadets participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Culminating Event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Japanese Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s TCCC provided the JSDF cadets with trauma medicine scenarios, which will enable them to conduct combat casualty care while under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: DRAMATIC TENSE TRAILER (AIRLOCK) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 01:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995709
    VIRIN: 260203-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111519644
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Self-Defense Force Cadets participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Culminating Event, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    JSDF
    training
    medical
    Combat
    CLS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video