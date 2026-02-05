Japan Self-Defense Force Cadets participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care Culminating Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Japanese Self-Defense Force cadets provide combat casualty care during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 16, 2026. III Marine Expeditionary Force Expeditionary Operations Training Group’s TCCC provided the JSDF cadets with trauma medicine scenarios, which will enable them to conduct combat casualty care while under intense physical and mental pressure. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: DRAMATIC TENSE TRAILER (AIRLOCK) performed by Tasty Tunes/stock.adobe.com