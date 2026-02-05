(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26: French CAESAR Howitzer Live Fire (B-Roll)

    CINCU, RO, ROMANIA

    02.09.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    French Armed Forces Soldiers conduct an self-propelled howitzer (CAESAR) live fire exercise for the culminating event of exercise Dynamic Front 26, Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.10.2026 03:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995708
    VIRIN: 260209-A-AS519-6971
    Filename: DOD_111519632
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: CINCU, RO, RO

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: French CAESAR Howitzer Live Fire (B-Roll), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    NATO
    EFDL

