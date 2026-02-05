Task Force Ashland Marines, Sailors Conduct CERTEX

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, California (Jan. 13, 2026) - U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct vehicle loading drills aboard a landing craft, air cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 during a certification exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 13, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 00:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995707
|VIRIN:
|260113-M-FG738-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519610
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
