U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron operate C-17 Globemaster III aircraft and conduct a joint static line personnel drop with the U.S. Army’s 11th Airborne Division during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2026. This evolution of the exercise aimed to train Airmen to execute airlift and airdrop operations in austere, cold-weather environments alongside joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airmen Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995705
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-LH008-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519575
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Palmetto Reach: Charleston Airmen Airdrop 11th Airborne Division Soldiers, by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.