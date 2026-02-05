Palmetto Reach: Alaskan Aerial Refueling

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing de-ice, fly and conduct an aerial refueling in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. This portion of the exercise validated Airmen on their ability to employ air power, regardless of climate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 23:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995704
|VIRIN:
|260122-F-LH008-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519553
|Length:
|00:12:46
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
