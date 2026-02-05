(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Palmetto Reach: Alaskan Aerial Refueling

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing de-ice, fly and conduct an aerial refueling in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 22, 2026. This portion of the exercise validated Airmen on their ability to employ air power, regardless of climate. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.09.2026 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995704
    VIRIN: 260122-F-LH008-8001
    Filename: DOD_111519553
    Length: 00:12:46
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Reach: Alaskan Aerial Refueling, by SrA Luke Hirsch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aerial refueling
    JBER
    437 AW
    Alaska
    Palmetto Reach

