Palmetto Reach: From Onload to Low-Level Execution

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron operate a C-17 Globemaster III, take off, refuel, and conduct low-level flying maneuvers during Exercise Palmetto Reach, Palau and Guam, Jan. 19, 2026. Palmetto Reach is designed to validate long-range readiness in a dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Luke Hirsch)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2026 23:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995700
|VIRIN:
|260119-F-LH008-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111519516
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|PW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
